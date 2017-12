Photo culled from Braperucci

Nate Nagy provided this facial hair grooming guide

Before You Trim: Start by washing your scruff with a beard soap or shampoo, and then comb all hairs in a downward direction to even them out. This will give you a more accurate idea of what needs trimming.

The Neckline: Trimming your neckline is perhaps the hardest part to get right. Imagine a curved line that runs from ear to ear, meeting at a midpoint about 1.5 inches above your Adam's apple. You can place two fingers (horizontally) above your Adam's apple to determine where to trim. Shave everything below this line.

Fading: To fade either your neck or cheeks, first trim your beard with your standard clipper setting. Then, use a clipper that's two settings lower to trim the 1/2 inch along your cheek or neckline. This will create a smooth (but natural) gradient.

If You're Growing It Out: Yes, you should still trim your beard even if you're growing it. This isn't Castaway. After about 1-2 months of growth, it might start to become uneven, so use a clipper on one of the longer settings (#4 should do it) and gently swipe at the edges of your beard to even it out and trim any stray hairs. Hold the clipper at an angle to avoid dipping it into your beard. You can always trim shorter, but you can't undo a cut. Make sure to pull the skin taught as you approach your neckline to get every hair.

Moustache: In general, most of the same beard rules apply when trimming your moustache. Comb it down to ensure hairs are even, run the clipper through it on your standard length, then use a shorter setting to trim any hairs that run over your lip. If you're really committed, use a pair of grooming scissors to tidy up the hairs around your philtrum (under your nose). Just snip a little triangle between the base of your septum and the two peaks of your upper lip

