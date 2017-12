Photo credit - Photobyphotoboy

Once again, the Christmas magic wand is upon us, and in our euphoria, we make plans to celebrate this year’s holiday albeit in a different way from the previous. Here are some quotes that will instigate you to travel .

“Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home!” Charles Dickens.

The Christmas carols by family and friends gathered by the fireside. Clinging into each other with all unpleasant memories of the bygone year forgotten; only joyful laughter and warm hearts at present. For this feeling, if only once a year, we traverse the highlands and dales to celebrate and reconnect with our loved ones.

“At Christmas, all roads lead home,” Marjorie Holmes.

The always busy cities become deserted over the Christmas season as dwellers pack up and head to the rural areas. Buses are filled up, the fares hike and literally, as Marjorie Holmes puts it, all roads lead home. In all of time, there is nothing as breathtaking as the scenery along the roads that lead back to our roots.

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality,” Washington Irving.

Characterized by kindness, friendliness, generosity, and togetherness, Christmas arouses in us the spirit of travel as we anticipate a hospitable reception by our hosts. Whether in a hotel, in our childhood homes, or relatives in a different city/country, this festive season always pushes us to be on the move.

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone,” Charles M. Schulz.

Christmas is often described as love in action. For this, we appreciate those close to us through gifts and other expressions of love. Yet, what better way to do a little something extra, than to take the one person (or several people) you love most on a Christmas vacation to their dream destination? Thankfully, travel agents such as Jumia Travel make it easy to plan your trip at low Christmas deals .

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection,” Winston Churchill.

While most of us enjoy all the excitement of the festivities, others enjoy the quiet and tranquility as they reflect on the past year, plan for the coming, and rejoice in the meaning of Christmas in their own special way. As a result, Yoga & Meditation as well as Spa & Detox Retreats become more popular in December, with Bali, Costa Rica, and Thailand among other destinations recording increased visitors most of whom are Yogis.

“Our many different cultures notwithstanding, there's something about the holidays that makes the planet communal. Even nations that do not celebrate Christmas can't help but be caught up in the collective spirit of their neighbors, as twinkling lights dot the landscape and carols fill the air. It's an inspiring time of the year,” Marlo Thomas.

While Christmas unites, we all have our different ways of celebrating and making merry. Varying traditions exist both at the family and community level. Travelling during this season gives us the chance to experience and immerse in a different culture while we uphold the communal nature of Christmas.

With not more to add to Marlo’s expressive statement, I wish you a MERRY CHRISTMAS!!