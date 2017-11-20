Home Remedies For Foot And Toenail Fungus

Photo credit - Drhealthbenefits.com

Tea tree oil

This natural toenail fungus treatment has anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. First clean the affected area and then apply tea tree oil directly to the toe. Let it soak on the nail and skin for about 10 minutes and then scrub it off. Repeat daily.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has the ability to dry up the excess moisture on your toes and it will help neutralize foot odor . Create a paste using baking soda and water and apply it to the toenail. Let it soak for 10 minutes and then rinse off. You can also create a foot bath by mixing a bucket of water with baking soda and letting your entire foot soak.

Mouth Wash

Mouthwash kills bacteria and germs in your mouth, so why not use it to kill bacteria and germs on your feet? Its antiseptic properties work to keep away harmful bacteria and fungi. Combine equal parts white vinegar and mouthwash and soak the infected area for 30 minutes, then scrub the toenail area gently. Repeat once or twice daily until the infection clears.

Garlic

Garlic has antifungal properties thanks to its compounds such as allicin and ajoene. These natural compounds work to treat the toenail fungus. Mix crushed up garlic or garlic oil with white vinegar. Apply the mixture on and around the infected area and then cover it with a bandage. Leave the bandage on for a few hours. Repeat daily until the fungus clears.