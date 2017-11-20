As Most Communities Lack Doctors, Trained Doctors Are Home Unemployed

While many healthcare facilities across the country are in dire need of doctors, trained doctors are home unemployed.

In an interview on Okay FM, the President of Ghana Medical Association, Doctor Frank Ankobia bemoaned this development and entreated government to take steps to address the situation.

"There are a lot of health facilities in the country without doctors. Other facilities have only one doctor at post who has worked for many years without taking a leave or break," he said in the interview.

"This does not augur well for their own health," he added.

Doctor Ankobia further explains that the nation has invested a lot in training these doctors only for them to stay home after completing their course

This, he notes will force our skilled labour to seek jobs in countries like America, Britain and Holland

"We should be careful these graduates don't leave this country," he warned.

Dr Ankobia urged government to work on financial clearance so these trained doctors are employed.

A Ghanaweb report earlier this year pegs Ghana's doctor to patient ratio to one doctor attending to 10, 450 patients which falls below the recommendations of the Commonwealth which advocates for 1 doctor to 5000 patient ratio.

This also falls shot of the 1 doctor to 1,320 patients recommendations of the World Health Organization.