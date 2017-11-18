How You Are Unknowingly Driving Your Friends Away

Poto credit - Shutterstock

It happens to all of us at one point or another in life. Maybe you’re going through a hard time. Or, you’re simply oblivious as to how you are coming off to others. Lately, you’ve noticed that your friends don’t call as much as they used to. In fact, they don’t call at all. You’ve come out of your huddle only to realize that you are standing there completely alone. What’s happened? Are the following behaviors driving people away from you?

Passive Aggression

I have a theory: People who are passive aggressive are fully aware of their behavior. I actually had a conversation once with someone who bragged at how they could say mean things in the nicest of ways, thus getting what they wanted without actually being mean. Ahem. If you use this behavior around your friends, the only person who actually believes that you are unaware of your passive aggressiveness is you. If you have a problem with a friend, it’s much easier to just say what the problem is than to risk losing a friend over a series of passive aggressive behaviors.

Cling Wrap

Everyone longs to have someone to be close to. A best friend. A confidant. Someone who knows us like no other. But, at the end of the day, we also want that person to have their own life. You know? So we can give as much as we take. When you’re clingy, you make another person’s life more important than your own. You don’t allow them to be a true friend. And, you give them the urge to push you as far away as possible. Be fair. Allow yourself and your friend room to breathe.

Me Time

Did you look at Cling Wrap and think to yourself: Never! Not me! Consider this, maybe that’s because you’re too into… well… you. This is the anti-clingy. You don’t care about another person’s life because