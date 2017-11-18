Why Entreprenourship Education Is Needed In Our Educational System As A Country

I have been actively involved in entreprenourship for the past three to four years of my life, throughout our educational experience ,we may have been taught some basic enterpeneurship lessons perhaps in social studies ,but I wonder if the lawyers, medical doctors, nurses, bankers etc has less training in the profession they are practicing which is obviously No.

Our first and second cycle institutions are not graduating the doers, makers and cutting-edge thinkers the world needs in this 21st century in Africa and most of our educational institutions do not teach what should be the centerpiece of a contemporary education: entrepreneurship, the capacity to not only start companies but also to think creatively and ambitiously. Entrepreneurship education benefits students from all socioeconomic backgrounds because it will teach children/ students to think outside the box and nurtures unconventional talents and skills.

Furthermore, it creates opportunity, ensures social justice, instils confidence and stimulates the economy. Because entrepreneurship fosters these kinds of character traits, it promises to benefit all students—not just those from low-income backgrounds. According to Paul Tough’s book, How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character, students who attend private schools are not world changers. They reason: These schools offer affluent parents “a high probability of non failure.” In other words, affluent backgrounds often do not encourage students to take risks and make mistakes, which are necessary for cultivating ingenuity.

Perhaps if students were to study entrepreneurship, they would be forced to think outside the box, to fail and to persist – experiences that would inspire them to become creative, inventive and innovative. Additionally, entrepreneurship embraces talents and skills that teachers in conventional classrooms might otherwise penalize. “Entrepreneurs are anomalies; they don’t fit in,” Young says.

They may not be “book smart” but thrive if given an opportunity to utilize their people smarts and risk-taking skills, he says. Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, is a good illustration. Bransonoften recalls how he was a bad student. And serial entrepreneur Bo Peabody similarly points out that entrepreneurs tend

The Importance of Entrepreneurship in School Curriculum

While the society all around is developing with technology and innovations, our schools have been in a stagnant scenario. Education is the driving force behind every country’s economy, directly or indirectly. Many schools have adapted to modernization, and have started making students work in groups to solve problems, learn online and integrate science with arts. But it is noticed even then, students that are graduating lack the advanced skills and innovative thinking to work through the modern day challenges in the workplace.

Thus, entrepreneurship, the capacity to not only start companies, but also to think creatively and ambitiously, is very important to be included in school curriculum. Entrepreneurship education is a lifelong learning process, starting as early as elementary school and progressing through all levels of education, including adult education.

Introducing students in our first and second cycle schools to entrepreneurship develops their initiative and helps them to be more creative and self-confident in whatever they undertake and to act in a socially responsible way. There are many ways entrepreneurship lessons can be integrated in the school curriculum.

Learning a Business

Students can practice writing, interview questions and conduct interviews with entrepreneurs. The information can then be compiled into a directory of the types of goods and services, locations, and hours of the businesses. Students can then discuss the location, advertisement and the products involved in the business.

Language arts

Students can be challenged to come up with business ideas or products, that they think others would be interested to buy. Students can then debate on the potential audience for the product and how they can make modifications to it, which will be more alluring to their audience. Students can also deliberate on with what and whom this product will be competing with.

Thinking skills

Teach students to think on, what’s positive or strong about their work and let them ponder on their weaknesses to find the changes needed to make their product more interesting. Let students to understand, passion and satisfaction to come up with their own original ideas to persevere in the project with what limited resources they have.

Imagining

Creativity dwells within imagination. Pass around common objects to students and make them imagine that object in a different outlook, it will help students to see the same object through a different perspective. It will make students to see possibilities in a common object in a new way.

Research skills

Have students to look through the yellow pages to spot businesses and interesting names, and then categorise these results in superlative forms of adjectives, foreign words, what the business produce or sells, geographic locations and their functions.

Teaching entrepreneurship skills through school is a process, and it is highly recommended that students be left free to find their calling through it. Teachers should also be provided guidelines to manage students and help them to foster a pleasant environment for students to grow.

With the above examples I believe that our educational curriculum developers must develop a very good teaching and learning materials on entrepreneurship to develop our generation ranging from the JHS to the University. I am saying this because not all students who complete JHS may be able to further their education to the SHS level and those who also complete SHS may not be able to go the university so if we have a curriculum for these two major level of educational system , it will help inculcate the spirit and some form of knowledge in their enterpreneural journey.

Some of these people may not have the chance to attend some enterpreneurial training programs.