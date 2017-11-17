Ingredients Ripe/Unripe Plantain Vegetable Oil: enough for deep frying. Salt to taste Note: When making plantain chips with ripe plantains, ensure that the...
Recipe: Easy Steps To Make Plantain Chips At Home
Ingredients
Note: When making plantain chips with ripe plantains, ensure that the plantains are just beginning to ripe and still very hard. Soft plantains never get crunchy if used for this snack.
Before you fry the plantain
Frying Directions
Plantain chips made with unripe plantains hardly absorb any oil while those made with ripe plantains absorb some of the vegetable oil during the frying proces