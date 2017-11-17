modernghana logo

Recipe: Easy Steps To Make Plantain Chips At Home

Allnigerianrecipes.com
Photo credit - alicaspepperpot.com
Ingredients

  • Ripe/Unripe Plantain
  • Vegetable Oil: enough for deep frying.
  • Salt to taste

Note: When making plantain chips with ripe plantains, ensure that the plantains are just beginning to ripe and still very hard. Soft plantains never get crunchy if used for this snack.

Before you fry the plantain

  1. Wash and peel the plantains.
  2. Thinly slice the plantains into a bowl of water. It is advisable to use a vegetable slicer to slice the plantains. The water helps prevent the plantain slices from changing colour.
  3. When done, add salt to taste and stir.
  4. Transfer the plantain slices to a sieve to drain the water.

  5. Frying Directions

  6. Heat some vegetable oil till hot.
  7. Put the slices of plantain into the oil in such a way that they are not stuck together. See the video for how I do this.
  8. Stir till the plantains are bright yellow and crunchy. If using ripe plantains, they will be deep yellow.
  9. Transfer the plantain slices to a sieve lined with paper towels.
  10. Store in air-tight containers when they have cooled down completely and munch away whenever you want.

  11. Plantain chips made with unripe plantains hardly absorb any oil while those made with ripe plantains absorb some of the vegetable oil during the frying proces

