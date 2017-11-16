What To Do When Being Stalked By A Stranger

Photo credit - 123RF.com

1. Move in with someone or have someone move in with you

If you live alone, move in with a friend or invite someone to come live with you, for the time being. If your friend is a male, it would definitely discourage your stalker to pursue you. If your stalker is a woman, she might be intimidated by the presence of a man, too.

If you are unable to do so, ask your parents to come over or move in with them. If you live in a different city, and have no immediate friends, try to find a shared apartment. Your housemates will be all the security you need.

2. Try to remain in a crowd

Try to remain surrounded by friends and people. Your stalker might try to approach you, or harm you, when you are alone. Company will discourage any ill intentions. Remember, people will be your protective shield, whenever you are in distress. If you live in a remote area, call a few friends over and move out of there as soon as you can. Living in a crowded community will keep you out of harm's way.

3. Always travel with someone

Ask your friends to walk you to the door. Surrounding yourself by friends will give the stalker an impression that people are looking out for you. Never walk, hike or run alone. Avoid going to places like the shopping mall with out company. Ask someone to accompany you to the grocery store. Traveling alone while there is a stalker on the loose can be a huge mistake.

4. Always carry your phone with you and always keep your GPS on

Keep your GPS on, all the time and carry your cell phone with you. Try to travel in network friendly areas; you never know when you might have to make a distress call. Avoid putting a password on your mobile phone; people tend to forget them when they are distraught. Install a tracking application on your cell phone. Keep a text message saved in your drafts in case of an emergency. Don’t know about speed dial? Well it’s about time you should.

5. Install a good alarm system

Install a good alarm system, the kind of system with cameras and Wifi, which sends online reports to you, every hour. This will help you keep track of the time; the stalker visits your house. You can steer clear of confrontation and exposure by avoiding stepping outside during those hours. The alarm system will not only give you a sense of security, it will tip you off before hand if someone tries to step foot in your property. Apart from this, keep all the doors and windows locked at all times.

6. Try to keep evidence

Try to take pictures of the stalker and record their phone calls as a precautionary measure. You can show this evidence to the police; it will help facilitate your restraining order. Your service provider can provide you and the police, information about the stalkers ware bouts, they might even have a blocking option.

8. Be very careful while using social media

If you are being stalked, you should be very careful about what you put on social media, even if you have privacy on, your ID could be hacked for all you know. The stalker might be getting information from one of your friends’ accounts. Try not to check in to places, ask friends not to tag you in pictures, make sure all your personal information is private.

9. Tell all your family members and friends about whatever is going on

Don’t hide such a scary thing from family and friends; they have the right to know. They will protect you if things go wrong and trust me things could go horribly wrong. They might even give you some really good advice or share things they have been through and how they emotionally cooped with the situation. Get all the support you possibly can!

10. Hire a security guard

Hire a security guard for the time being, if you can afford one. Have him stay by your side at timings you see your stalker the most. A security guard will not only protect you from physical harm, his presence will make you feel at ease.

I know what it feels like to be exposed out in the open, you feel completely naked. The worst part is that you don’t know the motivation and true intention of your stalker. You just need to know that it is not your fault. The stalker definitely has a psychological issue, but you are not the one to be blamed for his irrational behavior. Having a guard with you could scare him off for good.

11. Warn your neighbours of a potential threat

Go on and tell your neighbours about what is going on, sharing the experience will only develop awareness. They, too, might be seeing the man in their surrounding. The can tell you if they see anyone snooping around your house. Some of them might even look out for you at night. If they hear anything unusual they will inform the police immediately.

12. If someone has a vehicle parked outside of your house, inform the police

If you have an unknown vehicle standing outside of your house, and you notice it there more than thrice, and the neighbours don’t seem to know about it, take pictures and write down its number and inform the police. Anyone who chases you around in a vehicle has no good objective.

13. Check the history of your stalker

If you have a name, try to find out if your stalker has a previous criminal history. He might have a history of domestic violence or battery, his name might be listed as a sex offender or he might be out on probation. If your stalker has no previous record, don’t let your guard down.

14. Confront your stalker via a police officer

Ask a police officer to talk to your stalker, the officer will tell the stalker about your rights and warn him, about the kind of penalty that might be imposed on him because of his abrupt behavior. Doing this will give the stalker an impression that you are well aware of your rights, and a wrong move could have him end up in jail. His confrontation with a member of the law enforcement might make him retreat.

Remember the points mentioned above are precautionary measures, there is a very good chance that you stalker will ward away, when he sees that you are well aware of your rights, and that you know how to stand up for yourself. Nonetheless, there might be other people who might not stop pursuing you for years.