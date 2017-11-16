Ingredients: 200g flour, salt to taste, essence, filling(cabbage, carrots, flaked fish, seasonings) Instructions: 1.Prepare mixture like thick batter with
How To Make Spring Rolls In 4 Simple Steps
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1.Prepare mixture like thick batter with brine(salt water)
2.Fry the batter by smearing the batter on the spring roll metal or in a frying pan like crepe.
3.Prepare filling of your taste and fill the fried crepe.
4. Roll and metre the 2 ends, seal with a the batter and fry in hot oil until golden brown.