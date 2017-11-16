How To Make Spring Rolls In 4 Simple Steps

Photo credit -Myontherocks.com

Ingredients:

200g flour, salt to taste, essence, filling(cabbage, carrots, flaked fish, seasonings)

Instructions:

1.Prepare mixture like thick batter with brine(salt water)

2.Fry the batter by smearing the batter on the spring roll metal or in a frying pan like crepe.

3.Prepare filling of your taste and fill the fried crepe.

4. Roll and metre the 2 ends, seal with a the batter and fry in hot oil until golden brown.