Health Benefits Of Palmwine That Will Surprise You

Photo credit - informafrica.com

Palm wine is a high source of Amino acids — Amino acids is said to be the building blocks of life. Our body requires amino acids because they are the fundamental building blocks of our tissues and the singular component of protein. Twenty percent of the human body is made up of protein. Protein plays a crucial role in almost all biological processes and amino acids are the building blocks of it.

A large proportion of our cells, muscles and tissue is made up of amino acids, meaning they carry out many important bodily functions, such as giving cells their structure. They also play a key role in the transport and the storage of nutrients. Amino acids have an influence on the function of organs, glands, tendons and arteries. They are furthermore essential for healing wounds and repairing tissue, especially in the muscles, bones, skin and hair as well as for the removal of all kinds of waste deposits produced in connection with the metabolism.

Palm wine is a high source of Potassium — Potassium is a very important mineral for the proper function of all cells, tissues, and organs in the human body. It is also an electrolyte, a substance that conducts electricity in the body, along with sodium, chloride, calcium, and magnesium. Potassium is crucial to heart function and plays a key role in skeletal and smooth muscle contraction, making it important for normal digestive and muscular function.

Potassium is good for bone health, to reduce high blood pressure, prevent heart disease and stroke, and to protect against or treat inflammatory bowel disease.

Palm wine is a good source of Zinc — Zinc is involved in numerous aspects of our body’s cellular metabolism. Zinc plays a role in immune functions, wound healing, protein synthesis, DNA synthesis, and cell division. Zinc also supports normal growth and development during pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence, and is required for proper sense of taste and smell. A daily intake of zinc is required to maintain a steady state because the body has no specialized zinc storage system.

Palm wine is a healthy source of Iron — Iron is said to be an essential component of hemoglobin, which is a substance in red blood cells that transfers oxygen from the lungs to the tissues. As a component of myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles, iron supports metabolism. Iron is also necessary for growth, development, normal cellular functioning, and synthesis of some hormones and connective tissue. If suffering from fatigue, iron helps eradicate different causes of fatigue. Iron is also necessary to maintain healthy cells, skin, hair, and nails.