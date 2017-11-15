If He Does Any Of These Things, He Is Cheating On You

1.He Suddenly Cares About His Hygiene

You’ve known him long enough to know how he typically cares for himself. If he takes a sudden interest in how he looks, his physical health, and even starts showering more, who is he trying to impress? (Was he trying to impress you or someone else?)

2. He Goes Out More

Whether he’s going out “with friends” or has something come up with family, this could be a red flag that he’s really seeing someone else.

3. He Keeps Working Late

Sudden work emergency? Big project that he didn’t tell you about in advance? If he starts working overtime and is hours on sporadic days of the week working late, he might not actually be working…

4. He Avoids Getting Close To You

If you notice that your guy suddenly avoids intimacy with you (or stops entirely), that’s a huge red flag. Some men who fear intimacy will cheat to feel like they still have power over their sex life, and some men cheat simply because they want someone “young and new”… Which leads to my next sign.

5. He’s Selfish

If your man is self-indulgent and puts himself before everything, never compromising with you, he could be the kind of guy to cheat, as infidelity is a selfish act on it’s own.