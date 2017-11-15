Here's Why Dandelion Is Good For Your Health

Photo Credit- Food Facts

Digestive Aid

Dandelion acts as a mild laxative that promotes digestion, stimulates appetite, and balances the natural and beneficial bacteria in the intestines. It can increase the release of stomach acid and bile to aid digestion, especially of fats.

Kidney

This weed-like superfood is a diuretic that helps the kidneys clear out waste, salt, and excess water by increasing urine production. In French it is called pissenlit, which translates roughly to wet the bed. This inhibits microbial growth in the urinary system too. Dandelion also replaces some of the potassium lost in the process.

Liver

Dandelion has been shown to improve liver function by removing toxins and reestablishing hydration and electrolyte balance. It also increases the release of bile.

Keeping Your Liver Clean Ain’t Easy

We’re going to tell you exactly what foods cleanse your liver the best.

Antioxidants

Every part of the dandelion plant is rich in antioxidants that prevent free-radical damage to cells and DNA, slowing down the aging process in our cells. It is rich in vitamin C and vitamin A as beta-carotene and increases the liver's production of superoxide dismutase.

Cancer

The ability to combat cancer is not a claim made lightly, but dandelion seems to show promise in study after study after study . Dandelion may slow cancer's growth and prevent it from spreading. The leaves are especially rich in the antioxidants and phytonutrients that combat cancer.

Diabetes

Recent animal studies show dandelion helps regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. Most of this is done through its ability to control lipid levels.

High Blood Pressure

As a diuretic, dandelion increases urination which then lowers blood pressure. The fiber and potassium in dandelion also help regulate blood pressure.

Cholesterol

Animal studies have shown how dandelion lowers and controls cholesterol levels while improving cholesterol ratios by raising HDL.

Gallbladder

Dandelion increases bile production and reduces inflammation to help with gallbladder problems and blockages.

Inflammation

Dandelion contains essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and phytonutrients that all reduce inflammation throughout the body. This can relieve pain and swelling.

Immune System

Studies also show that dandelion boosts immune function and fights off microbes and fungi.

Dandelion leaves, flowers, and roots are all edible. They have a slightly bitter flavor that can be minimized by harvesting them in the fall or spring. The young leaves are tenderer and less bitter, making a great addition to raw salads. Cooking dandelion cuts the bitter flavor of both the leaves and the roots.

Dandelion is generally considered safe in food and medicinal levels. Some people may have allergic reactions to dandelion. Anyone with an allergy to ragweed, chrysanthemum, marigold, chamomile, yarrow, or daisy should avoid dandelion, and anyone pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription drugs should talk to a health care professional before adding something new to their diet.