How To Make Your Sagging Breast Firm With These Home Remedies

1. Exercise

Those with saggy breasts must incorporate exercise in their daily routine. Exercises that target breast tissues and pectoral muscles around the chest can help a lot to add firmness.

Some exercises that can effectively lift up and firm sagging breasts are– chest presses and pulls, arm raises, round-about push-ups, and dumbbell flyes.

Along with these, there are other types of exercises that you can perform to firm your breasts. Check out this video to learn more.

2. Ice Massage

Ice massage is also considered very effective to regain firmness in sagging breasts and uplift them. The cold temperature will cause the tissue to contract, in turn making the breasts appear firmer and more lifted.

Take 2 ice cubes and massage them in circular motions around each of your breasts for 1 minute only. Dry the breasts with a soft towel and immediately put on a proper fitting bra. Stay in a reclining position for 30 minutes. Do this at regular intervals throughout the day.

Note: Do not expose your breasts to ice for more than 1 minute at a time as it can cause numbness.

3. Olive Oil

Massaging your breasts with olive oil is an excellent technique to firm sagging breasts. Olive oil is a rich source of antioxidants and fatty acids that can reverse the damage caused by free radicals and prevent sagging breasts. Plus, it will help improve the skin tone and texture.

Put some olive oil onto your palms and rub them together to generate heat. Rub your palms over your breasts in an upward motion. Massage gently for about 15 minutes to increase blood flow and stimulate cell repair. Follow this remedy at least 4 or 5 times per week.

You can also use almond, argan, avocado or jojoba oil to massage your breasts.

4. Cucumber and Egg Yolk

Another excellent remedy for lifting the breasts is a mask prepared from cucumber and egg yolk. Cucumber has natural skin-toning properties and egg yolk has high levels of protein and vitamins that can help treat sagging breasts.

Puree 1 small cucumber in a blender. Mix in 1 egg yolk and 1 teaspoon of butter or cream to get a paste. Apply it onto your breasts and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Wash it off thoroughly with cold water. Use this mask once a week to firm and strengthen the breast tissues.

5. Egg White

Egg white is also good for sagging breasts due to its astringent and skin-nourishing properties. The hydro lipids present in egg white helps lift loose skin around your breasts.

Beat 1 egg white until you get a foamy texture. Apply this onto your breasts and allow it to sit for 30 minutes. Wash it off with cucumber or onion juice and then with cold water.

You can also prepare a breast mask by mixing 1 egg white with 1 tablespoon each of plain yogurt and honey. Apply it onto your breasts and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

Follow either of these remedies once a week to enjoy firm breas