What You Need To Do Immediately You Realise You're Pregnant

Photo credit - Cbs.com.au

1. Calculate your due date

Work out your baby's due date with our simple calculator , and sign up to our pregnancy email for free weekly updates on your baby's development.

2. Contact your GP

This will be the first appointment that kicks off your pregnancy care (antenatal care) . Your GP will let the midwifery team know you are pregnant and they will give you a date for your booking appointment , which usually happens around week 8 to 10 of your pregnancy . You may also be able to self-refer or see a midwife straight away, but your GP can let you know how this works in your area.

3. Check how healthy you are

Work out your BMI and check your caffeine intake with our healthy pregnancy tools. Now that you’re pregnant you may need to make some simple lifestyle changes to help your growing baby.

4. Be good to yourself and you’ll be good to baby

5. Your symptoms – what to expect

The first few weeks of pregnancy can be the toughest when it comes to feeling iffy. Tiredness, sore boobs and morning sickness are all common in the first few weeks of pregnancy. Find out how to cope with them . There are some symptoms that could be a sign that something is wrong. Be aware of these with our symptom checker and get in touch with a midwife promptly if you have them.