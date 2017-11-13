Journey To Your Soulmate

Photo credit - Pinterest

This is Part Two of the Fourth Episode of the Marriage Journals and it is continued from What it Takes to ‘Become One’.

But from the beginning of creation God made them male and female. [Gen. 1:27; 5:2.] For this reason a man shall leave [behind] his father and his mother and be joined to his wife and cleave closely to her permanently,

And the two shall become one flesh, so that they are no longer two, but one flesh. [Gen. 2:24.] What therefore God has united (joined together), let not man separate or divide. - Mark 10:6-9

The process starts with an independent man and woman. They leave their families and relative to be joined in marriage. They become one flesh, ‘soulmates.’ God forbid anyone from breaking this union. Let look at it in detail.

Through the eyes of the Holy Spirit the strength of your spouse will become clearer. Actually you will find that your life is better with your spouse than without. You will find that God has a greater plan for you, your spouse and your family.

Everyone has a dream job, the ideal job that you wish for. Many people are searching for that dream job. Perhaps you are one of those searching for it. You think that once you find that job you will be alright. You will have the dream pay, the dream position working in a dream team with a dram boss. In search for it you move from one job to another. In your mind you say, ‘If I could get it, everything will be alright.’ After many job hoping many time you get disappointed because you cannot find it that fulfilment you are looking for. Perhaps you are not the dream person required by the job. The same is true in looking for a soulmate.

You cannot be soulmates apart from God.

‘And the two shall become one flesh, so that they are no longer two, but one flesh. [Gen. 2:24.]’ [Mark 10:7]. To be soulmates is the results of your relationship being cemented by God, and being aligned to God’s plan and purpose. Perhaps it is not a soulmate that you should be looking for but God who cements and create soulmates. Your soulmate is not out there. Your soulmate is within you as you relate to God. Your soulmate is not a person it is a revelation from God about your spouse, each one being placed into the plan of God.

Your journey towards your soulmate is in fact a journey towards God, the creators of souls. You do not have to be single to look for your soulmate. Finding your soulmate is finding the heart of God for you and your spouse. It is the netting together by the power of the Holy Spirit that manifest outwards. It is more spiritual than physical. Those who try to find a soulmate in the natural always get disappointed.

You do not have to behave the same in order to be soulmates. You only need the cement, that is, God. The concrete is strong because it is made by the bonding of particle of different shapes and sizes. The difference in shapes and sizes is what makes the bonding better. You do not want to make concrete using smooth single sizes stones. It reduces its strength.

God made us different not to drive each other crazy but to complement each other and as a result achieve more and live a better life.

As you get closer to God you will find that it is the differences you have that you actually like about your spouse. Satan will always try to manipulate you into arguing over them. It is to be short sighted. It is to be canal to think that with your own effort you can change your spouse into a better person. After all better for who?

It’s good to find the right woman or man but it is much better for you to become the right man or woman. Many people focused on finding the right person. Once they find him/her they end up destroying their partners because they forgot to sort their own lives first. Are you the right person for your fiancé? Are you the right person for your spouse?

Again remember that finding the right woman/man and being the right man is a small part in the equation of marriage. The most important thing is will s/he remain the right woman/man for the rest of the life. And from your part will you remain the right woman/man for her/him for the rest of your lives.

When tests and trial come will you remain soulmate? I would rather think that you become soulmates through tests and trails. ‘Puppy love’ moments are good but have nothing to do with being soulmates. Having awesome dates and hot romantic courtship is not bad, but the real test is in the marriage. The relationship is tested in shakings of life. These are the moment you have to look to God for help. These are time when the bond is tested and consolidated. And ‘What therefore God has united (joined together), let not man separate or divide.’ - Mark 10:9

Now that you know how to become soulmate, next time we will discuss another mystery in marriage, how Vertical Relationship makes Horizontal Relationships better.

