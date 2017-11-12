Recipe: Sunday Is For Fufu And Goat Light Soup

Ingredients: 500g diced goat or half a chicken, diced 6 whole tomatoes Half a kpakpo shito (or hot pepper) 10g ginger 10g garlic 2 onions 50g tomato puree Salt 1 aubergine (also known as a garden egg in Ghana) Fufu, banku or rice Preparation: • Wash ginger, garlic, chilli, one of the onions and three of the tomatoes, drain, place in blender, season, and blend to a paste.
• Place the mix on the meat with and marinade for 10 minutes.
• Place the meat in a pan cook gently for 10 minutes.
• Add tomato puree cook for 10 minutesadd water 500ml of water and simmer until the meat is tender.
• Dice and add the remaining three tomatoes, the diced aubergine, and the last chopped onion. Cook for 30 minutes.
• Remove onions and tomatos and pass it through the blender, then add to soup again. and bring to a simmer. Season to taste.
• Serve with fufu, banku or rice.
