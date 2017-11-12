modernghana logo

Recipe: Sunday Is For Fufu And Goat Light Soup

Timeout.com
Photo credit - papayeny.com
Ingredients:
500g diced goat or half a chicken, diced
6 whole tomatoes
Half a kpakpo shito (or hot pepper)
10g ginger
10g garlic
2 onions
50g tomato puree
Salt
1 aubergine (also known as a garden egg in Ghana)
Fufu, banku or rice
Preparation:
• Wash ginger, garlic, chilli, one of the onions and three of the tomatoes, drain, place in blender, season, and blend to a paste.

• Place the mix on the meat with and marinade for 10 minutes.

• Place the meat in a pan cook gently for 10 minutes.

• Add tomato puree cook for 10 minutesadd water 500ml of water and simmer until the meat is tender.

• Dice and add the remaining three tomatoes, the diced aubergine, and the last chopped onion. Cook for 30 minutes.

• Remove onions and tomatos and pass it through the blender, then add to soup again. and bring to a simmer. Season to taste.

• Serve with fufu, banku or rice.

