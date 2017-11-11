How To Live A Stress Free Life

Photo credit -123RF stock photos

Establish a Routine

The stressor: All eyes are on you at a critical moment in the game (or the presentation, or the ceremony).

Beat that stress: When you establish a routine, the difficult becomes routine.

Chauncey Billups, a Detroit Pistons point guard, describes his formula for nailing two free throws to tie a game in the fourth quarter:

“I know it’s a big shot, but I don’t even think about the moment. If I put more pressure on it, then it becomes a mental thing. I treat it the same as a free throw in the first quarter by doing the same routine every single time. I focus on the rim. I take four dribbles, spin the ball, and get up under it.

“My routine puts me into a calm state . It’s just me and the rim.”

Ask Yourself Questions

The stressor: You’ve seen your friends’ marriages , and worry that you’ll end up with the wrong person.

Beat that stress: Ask The Important Questions That Help You Figure Out If She’s the One For You .

Are you attracted to her? Do you play well together? Is she unselfish? Does she treat people well and talk positively about past relationships? Does she recognize her family’s shortcomings and take corrective steps? Is she respectful of you? Does she share the soap in the shower?

If you have a string of positive answers, you have a fun, responsible, thoughtful person at your side, says John Van Epp, Ph.D., a clinical counselor based in Medina, Ohio, and the author of How to Avoid Marrying a Jerk. That probably qualifies her as a keeper.

Call a Time Out

The stressor: Your boss is hassling you, and you’re about to explode.

Beat that stress: Figure out How to Beat Your Job Stress . For starters, call a time out. If you’re in the thick of battle, go wash your hands. Removing yourself provides the chance to think and not say the wrong thing. While you’re gone, let yourself be upset.

“Anger and agitation tend to be short-lived when you let them play out internally,” says Melissa Blacker, a director of professional training at the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts medical school.

When you’re calm, go to your boss and say, “What can I do to help work this out?”

He’s probably braced for a fight, so he’s bound to welcome the collaborative tone. At the very least, you’ve expressed yourself. Letting your anger fester increases the chance you’ll overreact.