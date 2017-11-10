Easy Tips To Prepare For Christmas Holidays.

Photo credit - Gapmuse

1. Determine Whether to Keep or Discard Family Traditions

Continuing family traditions links us to the past, particularly the carefree days of our childhood when Santa Claus was real and Christmas morning was the most exciting day of the year. Most families have holiday traditions, some simple and others quite elaborate.

Whatever your family practices during the season, if what was done in the past doesn’t work today, stop or change the practice. Just because something is traditional is no reason to keep doing it.

2. Establish a Budget

More than one-half of Americans don’t budget for Christmas. The families who do budget expect to spend $750 on gifts in 2012, or $271 on average per child, slightly higher than what was spent in 2011.

While keeping your spending within the constraints of a Christmas budget can be difficult, it is much easier than coping with months of debt repayments in 2013 to buy gifts that may end up being sold on eBay in January. The stress accompanying the debt can be avoided by realistically considering your current financial circumstances and future needs, settling on an amount you can comfortably afford, and staying within that limit.

3. Maintain a Schedule

Many families have two working spouses; single parents often work two or more jobs to make ends meet. The demands of preparing for the holidays on top of a normal work week can be overwhelming for most people. Generally, the excitement of the season and the anticipation of a perfect Christmas will inspire you to draw down energy reserves to get things done, usually by giving up leisure time and sleep. Hopefully, the inevitable crash will occur after the gifts are open, the guests are fed, and visitors leave – but not always.

Everyone remembers a meltdown or two during Christmas. Scheduling some downtime every day and week is important to save your sanity and enjoy the company of your loved ones.

Plan the Perfect Holiday

It’s important to remember that there is more to Christmas than the giving and receiving of gifts – there are decorations to be made and hung, food to be prepared and served, and homes to be cleaned for guests. However, if you can stay within your budget and set aside sufficient time to complete all these tasks, you and your guests will delight in a stress-free and memorable holidays.