Staying Encouraged During Hard Times

Photo credit - PsyPost

I Prayed

( 1 John 5:14 ) “This is the confidence which we have before Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us”.

I prayed morning, noon, and night, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I didn’t pray for God to take my burdens away. I prayed for strength to endure them. I prayed for God to reveal whatever it was that He wanted me to gain from all my suffering. I knew He would take care of me. I was sure of this. The more I prayed, the less I worried.

I Learned to be Grateful

( Romans 8:28 ) “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose”.

One of the things that happened during this dark season of my life is that I had been in a car accident. The car was totaled, but I walked away without a scratch on me. All I could think about was how much of an inconvenience this accident was. The timing was horrible. I had just started a new job the week prior so missing a day of work was not an option. But then I was reminded that there are a lot of people who don’t walk away from car accidents. I was blessed. Not cursed!

I Talked to Other Christians

( Proverbs 27:17 ) “Iron sharpens iron, So one man sharpens another”.

When you’re struggling with your Faith, getting advice from non-believers is the last thing you should do. It’s like the blind leading the blind. How can they encourage you if they lack faith themselves? Get involved in a church function, a ministry, or seek Christian counseling. Sometimes it’s easier to vent to a stranger from fear of being judged by your loved ones.

I Stayed Equipped With the Word

( 2 Timothy 3:16 ) “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness”.

One of my favorite scriptures that helped me through this tough season was Hebrews 11:6 – “And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.”

There’s a scripture for just about everything we go through. From avoiding temptation, dealing with adultery, even choosing our friends. Some scriptures you may not be familiar with as much as others. All you have to do is type in one keyword or phrase and Voila! Help is on the way. They even have versions which are easier to understand than traditional versions.

I Remembered When…

( Ephesians 2:8 ) “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God”.

I thought back to other times when I was going through a season of darkness and I asked myself: How did I make it out of that storm without losing my mind? ” and then I answered my own question… FAITH! I needed faith to come out and I used it, whether I had realized it or not.

Whenever you’re going through hard times , just remember God’s grace is sufficient.