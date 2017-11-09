Rude Things You Should Not Do At A Restaurant

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Don’t keep your phone’s ringer on

Besides being totally unaware of your surroundings, blocking a busy pathway in a restaurant will not only annoy your fellow diners who are trying to eat in peace, but it’s sure to piss off the wait staff. As Thrillist logically says , “Restaurants make money by placing tables in a room.

People sit at those tables to eat food.” So then, make sure you’re not that person who’s standing around in a crowded spot, aimlessly staring off into space. The wait staff has a job to do, and getting in their way will only make it more difficult.

3. As the host, don’t finish first

If you’re hosting the dinner and have gathered a group of friends at a restaurant, you, as the host, have some important responsibilities to keep in mind. “If you are the host, make sure to pace yourself so that you end up being the last one to finish each course,” Czink said. This is a forgotten mannerism that needs to resurface. Have you ever been the last one with a plate in front of you just because you are a slow eater? If the wait staff isn’t privy to knowing they shouldn’t collect everyone else’s plates until the last one is finished, make sure you let your server know that you’re still working, even if you’ve finished eating when others have not. And if you’re not the host, Czink says to make sure you wait for the host to toast in such a situation.

4. Don’t sit down at a big table well before the rest of your group arrives

Restaurants aim to have a high turnover rate each and every night. The less tables they turn, the less money they make. You may be angry when all your friends are late for dinner, but get an accurate time of arrival rather than fibbing to the host. Don’t turn your friends’ inconsideration into your own. Rather than taking up an entire table, grab a drink at the bar and wait for them there. The wait staff will appreciate this move.

5. Don’t reach across the table

Sharing’s great, after all, sometimes that’s the best part about eating out — getting to try what everyone else ordered. But there’s a polite way, and a not so polite way, to go about taste-testing your dining partner’s grub. “If you feel you must share,” Czink says, “ask the other one to put it on his bread plate and pass the bread plate rather than put your fork into his food.”