Home Remedies For Cracked Feet

Photo credit - Positive Med

1. Scrubbing

Scrubbing the hard, dead skin away helps a great deal in getting rid of cracked feet. Before scrubbing, soak your feet in warm soapy water to help soften the skin and make it easier to scrub .

Before going to bed, mix some liquid soap in a foot tub filled with warm water. Soak your feet in this warm soapy water for about 20 minutes. Use a pumice stone to gently scrub off the loosened dead skin cells. Rinse off your feet with clean water and pat dry with a soft towel. Apply some foot cream or moisturizer and wear a pair of clean cotton socks overnight. Follow this remedy daily until your cracked feet are healed completely.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is another incredible remedy for dry, cracked feet. It helps moisturize your feet and also fights fungal and bacterial infections, thanks to its antimicrobial and antifungal properties.

Before going to sleep, soak your feet in warm water and scrub with a loofah. Dry your feet thoroughly and then apply coconut oil generously on your feet. Put on a pair of clean, cotton socks for the night. The next morning, remove the socks and wash your feet. Do this daily for several days until you are satisfied with the results.

You can also use olive oil in the same way.

3. Mentholated Rub

This is another popular home remedy for cracked heels because of the many essential oils that it contains. It also helps heal toenail fungus .

Apply some mentholated rub on clean, dry feet before going to bed. Put on a pair of socks and leave it on overnight. The next morning, remove your socks and wash your feet with warm water. Repeat daily for a few days until the rough skin peels off.

4. Paraffin Wax

You can also use paraffin wax to remove the dead, dry skin and cure cracked feet. It will also work as a natural emollient to soften the skin and retain the natural oils on the skin.