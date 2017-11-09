AFRICANS CONTRIBUTION TO THIER BRITISH COLONIAL MASTERS BEFORE THE WORLD WAR TWO TO MARK THE VICTORY OVER FASCISM AND NAZISM IN EUROPE IS HARDLY ACKNOWLEDGED IN THE HISTORICAL ACCOUNTSBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Home Remedies For Cracked Feet
1. Scrubbing
Scrubbing the hard, dead skin away helps a great deal in getting rid of cracked feet. Before scrubbing, soak your feet in warm soapy water to help soften the skin and make it easier to scrub .
2. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is another incredible remedy for dry, cracked feet. It helps moisturize your feet and also fights fungal and bacterial infections, thanks to its antimicrobial and antifungal properties.
You can also use olive oil in the same way.
3. Mentholated Rub
This is another popular home remedy for cracked heels because of the many essential oils that it contains. It also helps heal toenail fungus .
4. Paraffin Wax
You can also use paraffin wax to remove the dead, dry skin and cure cracked feet. It will also work as a natural emollient to soften the skin and retain the natural oils on the skin.