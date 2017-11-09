Tips To Build An Amazing Relationship With Your Child's Teacher

Photo credit - District Administration Magazine

Get to know the teacher right away. It's best to talk to the teacher before a problem surfaces. Although some teachers might want to wait until the first school-scheduled conference to meet, try to arrange at least a quick conversation at the beginning of the year.

Make it casual; briefly introduce yourself and your child to the teacher and mention any special concerns. Let your child see you speak with his teacher, or tell him that you did. Children feel safe when the important adults in their lives work together.

Keep in regular touch. Use your first meeting to create a plan for staying in regular contact throughout the year. Perhaps you can pass notes back and forth in a spiral notebook or blank journal each week; a brief comment or two will suffice. If you choose a system such as this, involve your child. Let him pick his favorite notebook, and give him the responsibility of carrying it between you and his teacher. If you'd rather chat than write, ask his teacher when you might call or meet with her briefly, either before or after school.

Say thank you. Pass along compliments as well as suggestions and criticism. Everyone appreciates a kind word. If your child comes home bubbling over with how much fun school was that day, let the teacher know. Thank her when she shows special sensitivity toward your child or pays him extra attention.

Stay involved with the class. Even if you work full time, you can still help. A small gesture goes a long way to show you care. You could collect art supplies for a class project and drop them off at school. You could also call parents about upcoming events. Your child's teacher will appreciate your help and make note of your willingness to be involved.

Talk about school at home. Ask your child about school every day. Questions such as "How was school?" are too vague. Try to ask specific questions, such as "Is your friend Michael back in school today?" or "Were you able to go for a walk today or was it too rainy?" Children are more likely to answer these questions and you can use this information when talking with the teacher.

Be discreet but take action if problems arise. If you are angry with the teacher, take steps to address your feelings with her as soon as possible. Don't criticize her in front of your child. He's attached to both of you and if feels he's in the middle of your dispute, it could make him anxious.

Respect the chain of command. If you have a serious concern about your child or the class, speak to the teacher first. Arrange a problem-solving or brainstorming meeting in which you and the teacher try to work out issues. If you're still unhappy, let the teacher know that you want to continue the discussion with her supervisor (if the teacher is the director of the preschool, you may have to consider changing schools). By including the teacher in future discussions, you're being respectful of her relationship with your child.