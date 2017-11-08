Benefits Of Yoga Inversions You Were Unaware Of

Practicing yoga is known to bring balance to the body and mind. It rejuvenates you and prolongs your lifespan. And yoga inversions are no different. They involve inverting your body such that your heart is above your head. Just like any other pose in yoga, these poses should be done while listening to your own body so that you are comfortable. There are many versions of inversions in yoga like handstands, headstands, and forearm stands. While they can be very challenging at first and may cause anxiety and nervousness, eventually, they impart confidence. These poses are not only strengthening but also can be incredibly relaxing if done right. Here are a few benefits you can expect if you do yoga inversions regularly.

Fight Depression, Bring Happiness:

That’s right. Yoga is one way in which you can make your mind free of unpleasantness. While there may be many yoga poses that make you happy, inversions are mainly known to bring a pleasant vibe to the practitioner. That is because they boost blood circulation throughout the body, which leads to a rush of endorphins. Therefore, the brain regulates mood swings and reduces anxiety or depression. Hence, practicing inverted yoga for a few minutes every day can keep depression at bay.

Strengthen The Body:

No matter what inverted pose you try, all of them work great to bring balance and strength to the spine and upper body. They build core strength and fix your posture. It may be a task to perform these poses as they work the hands, forearms, back, and abdominal muscles. But if done well, they can support your back and correct your posture for good. They automatically energize the body and boost your strength and confidence.

Relieve Body Pain:

As discussed, the inversions can significantly correct your posture and strengthen the body. One of their best advantages is that they can help relieve back pain, which is majorly caused by poor posture. The spine is one of the most important parts of the body, and having an issue with it can affect the overall body. A poor posture and back pain can impact every aspect of your movement. However, yoga inversions have an incredible effect on relieving spinal pressure.

Bring Perspective And Help You Focus:

Can you imagine thinking about anything else but balance when you are doing an inversion? No. That's because your mind is focused on the pose. Even later on, you start to see things more clearly, and it provides a new perspective. You are more focused on what you want to do in life, and your priorities become clear. With more focus, you take better decisions and work more passionately. This helps you achieve your goals.

Boost Heart Health:

Inversions are good for your health as well as your heart. The heart works very hard to pump deoxygenated blood due to gravitational pull. However, this becomes easy when you are upside down. The reverse blood flow in the body encourages venous return, and that's how the blood flows back to the heart. With its efforts put to ease, your heart will start performing at its best. Not just that, inversions also help in bringing the blood pressure levels down, which means that they reduce the occurrence of heart problems.

Yoga Inversion Poses:

There are various types of Yoga Inverted poses, while some are simple and can fit comfortably into your regular yoga practice, the others are difficult. Unless you have mastered poses in which you are entirely inverted with less external support, it is recommended to perform these only with the presence of a Professional Yoga practitioner or a Master Yogi. Otherwise, you may end up hurting yourself. You can start with more straightforward poses like the Dolphin pose, downward-facing dog pose, and legs-up-the-wall pose. While you can do these on your own, you would need practice and supervision for poses like supported headstand, shoulderstand, the plow pose, handstand and the feathered peacock pose.

Precautions To be Taken:

Mastering Inverted Yoga poses can take time. As it is quite a task to defy gravity. It can only be done with step-by-step instructions, and it is recommended that it be done under the supervision of an expert. Otherwise, it can end up messing your posture or hurting you more than giving you pleasure. With preparation ahead of time you can be safe during a Yoga Inversion. Ayurvedic philosophies suggest that our well being, lies within our lower abdomen, and inverted poses come with a lot of benefits. You can learn all the asanas from a certified professional before practicing alone. And always remember to focus and take special care while performing complicated poses, because the slightest negligence can prove to be costly.

When To do it?

While you can perform Yoga inversions at any point of the day, it gives best results when it is performed early in the morning. When you start your day with inversion poses, then it will keep you refreshed and revitalized for the rest of the day. These poses can act as elixirs of life with a load of benefits, but only if they are practiced regularly and in the right manner. If Yoga has improved the quality of life, then you can guarantee than inversions will help you view your life from a different perspective altogether.

Yes, inverting your body can sound scary, and it sure is a challenging task to perform. But once you get on with it, you will be amazed by how it makes your body feel. However, it is recommended that yoga inversions must be performed in the presence of a knowledgeable yoga instructor. Just by doing yoga inversions for a few minutes every day, you can reap all the health benefits – from promoting blood flow and calming the nerves to strengthening the body. So go ahead and try them out to see for yourself. Get ready to feel empowered, strong, and energized like a kid again.

