8 Clever Things To Do Before You Quit Your Job

Photo credit - Thebalance.com

1. Help make the transition go well. Meet with your supervisor and offer to do anything possible to help fill the void created by your departure. Offer to help train the person who will carry out your duties.

Ask for input from your supervisor regarding the priorities for your final days. Your professionalism during your remaining time will be remembered when reference checks are made in the future.

2. Make a list of what you do on the job. Create a running list of your assignments each month so you can document them as concretely as possible.

Share the list with your manager and offer to review it with whomever needs to be informed.

3. Update your resume and LinkedIn profile. Keep your resume and LinkedIn profile up-to-date so you can move into job search mode quickly should the need or opportunity present itself. It's easier to update these documents when you're making a job change and the details are fresh in your mind.

4. Write some recommendations. Compose LinkedIn Recommendations for supervisors, colleagues, and key constituents. People love receiving recommendations, and it will help you get some of your own.

5. Get some recommendations. Ask supervisors, customers, subordinates, suppliers, and colleagues to compose LinkedIn recommendations while impressions are current and your leverage is still in place. Review these tips for asking for an employment reference .

6. Save work samples. Transfer some non-proprietary examples of your work and documents that will be helpful in future jobs to your home computer or personal email. Make sure you have contact information for the colleagues you want to stay in touch with. Some organizations will escort you to your office to box up personal items and will cut off your computer access when you tell them you're leaving, so be sure to gather this information before you submit your resignation.

7. Remember to be humble. Resist the temptation to celebrate your good fortune of landing a new job too enthusiastically with co-workers. You will only alienate your soon-to-be former colleagues.

8. Say thank you. Take the time to thank everyone who has helped you to be productive in your role. Your generosity and modesty will be remembered. Single people out and express your gratitude for their support at any going-away parties. Take the time to send a goodbye email to the people you've worked with.