Parents: Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity In Your Children

Provide plenty of vegetables, fruits and whole-grain products.

Include low-fat or non-fat milk or dairy products.

Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils and beans for protein.

Serve reasonably sized portions.

Encourage your family to drink lots of water.

Limit sugar-sweetened beverages, sugar, sodium and saturated fat.

Make favorite dishes healthier. Some of your favorite recipes can be healthier with a few changes . You can also try some new heart-healthy dishes that might just become favorites too!

Remove calorie-rich temptations. Treats are OK in moderation, but limiting high-fat and high-sugar or salty snacks can also help your children develop healthy eating habits. Here are examples of easy-to-prepare, low-fat and low-sugar treats that are 100 calories or less:

A medium-size apple

A medium-size banana

1 cup blueberries

1 cup grapes

1 cup carrots, broccoli, or bell peppers with 2 tbsp. hummus

Help your kids understand the benefits of being physically active. Teach them that physical activity has great health benefits like:

Strengthening bone

Decreasing blood pressure

Reducing stress and anxiety

Increasing self-esteem

Helping with weight management

Help kids stay active.

Children and teens should participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity most days of the week, and every day if possible. You can set a great example! Start adding physical activity to your own daily routine and encourage your child to join you. Some examples of moderate-intensity physical activity include:

Brisk walking

Playing tag

Jumping rope

Playing soccer

Swimming

Dancing

Reduce sedentary time. Although quiet time for reading and homework is fine, limit “screen time” (TV, video games, Internet) to no more than two hours a day. The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t recommend TV for kids age 2 or younger.12 Encourage your children to find fun activities to do with family