Stop Bad Breath With These Home Remedies That Works
Besthealthmag.ca/
Photo credit - Health.howstuffworks.com
Home remedies to prevent bad breath
Use an oral irrigator, which is a handheld device that rapidly pulses a small jet of water into your mouth, to flush out the bad bacteria, which can go deeper than a brush or floss string can reach.
Carry a toothbrush with you and brush immediately after every meal. With prompt brushing you thwart the development of plaque, the soft, sticky film that coats the teeth and gums.
To keep your toothbrush free of stink-triggering bacteria, store it, head down, in a lidded plastic tumbler of hydrogen peroxide. Rinse the brush well before you use it.
If you wear dentures, it’s possible that they are absorbing the bad odours in your mouth. Always soak them overnight in anantiseptic solution, unless your dentist has advised you otherwise.
Don’t skip meals. When you don’t eat for a long period of time, your mouth can get very dry. It becomes a perfect breeding ground for bacteria.
Some things can sour your breath even if there are no bacteria in the neighbourhood. These include cigarettes, alcohol, onions, garlic and especially strong cheeses like Camembert, Roquefort, and blue cheese. In situations where sweet breath is a must, use the commonsense approach—just say no.
Ask your doctor if a medication could be fouling the air you expel. Any drug that dries out your mouth, thereby depriving it of saliva, is suspect. These include over-the-counter antihistamines, decongestants, diet pills, and prescription medications for depression and high blood pressure
IF YOU WANT TO STAND OUT, DON'T
BE DIFFERENT; BE OUTSTANDING.
Stop Bad Breath With These Home Remedies That Works
Home remedies to prevent bad breath