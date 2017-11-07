How To Boost Your Business's PR With Promotions

Photo credit - Socialwebtactics.com

How to Boost Your Company's Public Relations With Promotions

1. Study the demographic you wish to target in your promotions. You should understand their socio-economic backgrounds, cultures, genders and other factors that play a role in determining whether and how much of your product or service they would buy.

2. Design your advertisements and promotions to appeal to your targeted customers. Appeals that try to scare the customer into purchasing product to prevent negative situations or that suggest that your product or service is better than a competitor’s are two types of appeals. Avoid using too much humor in your advertisements as some cultures may misunderstand them, and humor quickly becomes boring.

3. Use a wide range of promotions. Some types of promotions include contests, sweepstakes, rebates, samples and sales of your products and services. Referral programs, new customer discounts and other promotions can also help increase your company’s visibility.

4. Work with a local newspaper to get your company’s name in print. You might send the newspaper your credentials as an expert in your field and contribute a weekly column. You might also write a press release or get the newspaper to cover a community service your company has provided recently.

5. Network with reporters and editors in your community to develop relationships. When you pitch a story to them that includes mention of your business’ name, you will have a better chance of a reporter coming to interview you. When your company’s name is in print, you may receive invitations to speak at community groups whose members can benefit from your expertise.

6. Select a number of mediums through which you can promote your business at the lowest cost and with the highest exposure. You might consider television, radio, social media, personal contact, email marketing, newsletters or newspapers. Decide when your advertisements will run, considering how often new buyers enter the market, how quickly consumers forget the brand name and seasonal demand for your product or service.