Great Ways To Pamper Your Wife

1. Be Her Butler for the Day

– This involves you dressing up in a tuxedo or your best suit and serving her for an entire day. Whether it be her butler and chauffeur at work or doing so as she progresses through her daily routine at home.

2. 24 Hours of Her.

– For 24 hours all you do is what she wants. No questions asked. No compromises. She knows what she wants to do. Just ask her.

3. Her Favorite Movies Day

Watch every movie she has ever loved with her and enjoy them. Lose yourself in them. If they are tear jerkers, don’t hold back. Let flow, let it flow, let it flow.

4. Home Day Spa.

Give her a lavish day spa experience in the privacy of your home. Play soft relaxing music. Draw her a relaxing bath with special oils and scented candles. Message her. Give her a manicure and pedicure. Give her a facial.

5. 24 hours of Romance

Make the entire day about romance. Start with breakfast in bed. Take her shopping for the afternoon and follow that up with a picnic in the park. Resight a poem or two. Take her for a night on the town. This could include a play or movie.

A horse drawn carriage through downtown would be nice. Follow this with a candle lit dinner and conclude the evening with dancing.

These are just a few ideas that I have come up with. You know your wife so you can replace these with your own. If you don’t know her, get to know her, that’s just as fun as performing any of these cakes.