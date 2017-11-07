Keeping Your Friends And Families Out Of Your Organisation

Photo credit - Benzinga

Involving third parties in relationship matters doesn’t solve your problem, it compounds the issue. If you discuss your private affairs in public, it is going to backfire.

Managing relationships by committee condemns them to a premature death . The best approach is to allow time, patience and the human conscience a moment to work. Besides, only you and the person that’s involved posses the ability to actually solve your problem. Once you put people in your business, you never get them out. It’s human nature for people to hold on to negative preconceptions about people. This is especially true as it pertains to your friends and family when you immerse them in your relationship.

There is an old saying, “A dog that brings a bone carries one.” In other words, people that have an eager ear to hear your business cant wait to tell it. Using your as the example, don’t you have at least one person you share information with? Other people are just like you! The juicier the gossip, the harder it is for someone to hold it in. There is a ninety percent chance that anything you say will be repeated to someone. Not only are you needlessly exposing your relationship to unnecessary scandal, you’re betraying your mate. Long after the two of you get past the problem, friends, relatives and those in your social circle will still be whispering about you and your significant others past issues. i.e. Don’t get pissed off at your relations when you put them in your business to begin with.

Wise men heed the counsel of many advisors bearing fruit. Rule - Misery loves company so watch whom you seek advice from or vent to.

Here some suggestions if your are going to get advice or seek outside counsel:

Talk to a professional - Relationship Expert, Licensed Counselor. Registered Life Coach

Get advice from a couple that have successful happy relationship that’s lasted a minimum of fifteen years.

Read the word, then pray.

Use wisdom , not emotions, to make relationship decisions. If God is involved things will always fare far better.

Last but not least, take responsibility for your contribution to the situation. Lead by example. A sincere apology goes along way.