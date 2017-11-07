Tips To Help You Work Effectively At Home

Photo - candidBelle

Keep Strict Hours

The first mistake you can make is to start shifting your work hours around. Since you’ll be at home, it might seem okay to say “I’ll get to that project right after I do a load of laundry,” but you’ll be mistaken. Just because you’re working from the homestead doesn’t mean the rest of the world is, and if you want to be in sync with your peers and target audience, you’ll want to adapt hours that mimic theirs so you don’t miss out on opportunities.

Brief Your Housemates

If you live alone, you can skip this step. But, for the majority of people who share their home with roommates and/or family, you’ll do well to inform them of your work hours and requests. If you don’t set some boundaries, you can find your workplace quickly become a hangout or even a playground for the little ones. Just because you’re a freelancer doesn’t mean you’re free to hang or babysit.

Set Up a Space That Works

This step is crucial. If you work from home and don’t have a set space for your work alone, things can quickly get overwhelming and disorganized. Not only is it a great way to keep all of your materials in one place, it’s an important step in order to enter the “I’m at work now,” mindset. Even if you don’t have a separate office in your home, you can still create a designated desk space within your living room, bedroom or even laundry room – get creative, and find a space that will help you be your most productive.

Of course… when setting up your space be careful not to make it too comfortable. Keeping a ‘real’ work environment means that you shouldn’t choose your couch as your office. Not only will your back pay the price, but your productivity will, too.

Create an Atmosphere that Inspires

One of the best parts of running things from your home? You can literally set it up any way that suits you. Turn the AC way up, or keep it nice and toasty. If you prefer to work in bright lights, go for it. Work better with music in the background? Go for it! And, if you find you do your best work with a bit of white noise? There’s an answer for that, too. Hipstersound is a free site that replicates the familiar sounds of cafes and bistros.