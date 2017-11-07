Are You A Habitual Sinner? Here Are Ways To End It

Photo credit - Neilaellis.com

Yet they did not listen to their judges, for they whored after other gods and bowed down to them. They soon turned aside from the way in which their fathers had walked, who had obeyed the commandments of the Lord, and they did not do so.

Judges 2:17 ESV

God is great. Can we all agree? God is also sovereign and as his creation we are called to submit and surrender to him.

However, surrender can be hard.

This present age is full of temptation that seeks to rob the believer of the promises of God. Sex, money, and fame have always been the enemy’s tactics. Yet, we still fall prey. We have become sin’s whore.

I know the previous statement may seem harsh, but it is the same language that the Word of God uses. Some versions say harlot or prostitute, but the essence/meaning is the same. When we yield our members to anything other than God we prostitute ourselves and the gifts that God has placed within us.

And the people of Israel did what was evil in the sight of the Lord and served the Baals. And they abandoned the Lord, the God of their fathers, who had brought them out of the land of Egypt. They went after other gods, from among the gods of the peoples who were around them, and bowed down to them. And they provoked the Lord to anger. They abandoned the Lord and served the Baals and the Ashtaroth.

Judges 2: 11-13

In Judges, the running theme is that the people of God did what was evil in his sight. Now think about your own life for a second. How many times this week have you said, did, or thought something that would be displeasing to God? In some sense, we are much like the Israelites in that we sin and bow down to other gods.

Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 ESV

Freedom is found in the CROSS. Meditating on the wondrous work of the Cross enables the believer to overcome the schemes of the enemy.

Here are 3 ways to end the cycle of habitual sin and close the door on the enemy.

Prayer and Fasting.

I’m sure you know this, but are you utilizing these weapons that God has equipped the believer with? You can never pray or fast too much. 1 Thessalonians even instructs us to pray without ceasing. When you feel that sin is holding you hostage declare a fast for yourself so that every yoke of bondage can be broken.

Community.

This journey as a believer was never intended to be a completed alone. You need people to lovingly hold you accountable.

Meditate on the Cross.

Remember what Jesus has accomplished through his life, death, and resurrection. Recognize that this work was done just for you. Know that freedom from every ounce of bondage was paid for with Jesus’ blood.