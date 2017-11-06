What To Do When Your Infant Has Fever

For Infants Younger Than 4 Months Old 1. Take Temperature
The most accurate way to take a temperature is rectally. If you are uncomfortable with this, then take temperature under the armpit. If it is higher than 99 F, then double check it rectally using a rectal thermometer to get the most accurate reading.
2. Call Your Pediatrician
If the child's temperature is higher than 100.4 F, call your pediatrician.
Bathing or sponging the child with lukewarm water may help bring down a fever. Do not use cold water, ice baths, or alcohol.
Do not give any medicine unless discussed first with the doctor,
3. If Temperature Is Above 102 Degrees F but Below 105 Degrees
You can give infant- or child-formula acetaminophen (Tylenol), following dosage instructions on the package. Ask your pediatrician before giving any fever-reducing medicine to a child for the first time.
Do not use cold water, ice baths, or alcohol.
