What To Do When Your Infant Has Fever

For Infants Younger Than 4 Months Old
1. Take Temperature

  • The most accurate way to take a temperature is rectally. If you are uncomfortable with this, then take temperature under the armpit. If it is higher than 99 F, then double check it rectally using a rectal thermometer to get the most accurate reading.


2. Call Your Pediatrician

  • If the child's temperature is higher than 100.4 F, call your pediatrician.
  • Bathing or sponging the child with lukewarm water may help bring down a fever. Do not use cold water, ice baths, or alcohol.
  • Do not give any medicine unless discussed first with the doctor,

  • 3. If Temperature Is Above 102 Degrees F but Below 105 Degrees

  • You can give infant- or child-formula acetaminophen (Tylenol), following dosage instructions on the package. Ask your pediatrician before giving any fever-reducing medicine to a child for the first time.
  • Bathing or sponging the child with lukewarm water may help bring down the temperature. Do not use cold water, ice baths, or alcohol.
  • Do not give aspirin to a child under 18 years of age because of the risk of Reye's syndrome, a dangerous brain disease.
  • Call your pediatrician to see if you need to bring your child in to see the doctor.

  • 4. Follow Up

  • A child should not return to school or day care until the child is fever free for at least 24 hours.
  • Call your pediatrician if the fever lasts for more than two days, gets higher, or you are concerned.

