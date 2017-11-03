It must be imperative to act also the positive principles we subscribe to. Positive standards should not be selfish; rather, seeking an impactation that brings no havoc to any.By: Julius Gane
Ladies, This Is How To Choose The Perfect Lipstick Depending On The Occasion
Lipsticks with defined coloration and a moist, creamy finish are currently very popular, but there are many more different textures to choose from, depending on your preferences or the occasion.
Textures range from matte type lipsticks which long-lasting colors to gloss type products with sheer, translucent coloration.
Creamy lipsticks
The cream lipstick is ideal for women who seek defined coloration and have little time for makeup touch-up during the day.
Creamy textures are a good choice for women with full lips, as they make the lips look firmer and tauter.
When wearing a lipstick with good coloration and relatively low translucence, try adding a touch of blusher to the cheeks to round off the color.
Sheer lipsticks
Satin or sheer lipsticks make the lips appear fuller and plumper. This makes them the perfect choice for women who want to add dimension to their lips.
Due to the reflection of the light, the colors of sheer lipsticks appear more subdued and natural. If you love red lipsticks, but prefer to keep the color subtle and natural, try a sheer lipstick in red.
Selecting the best texture for your age
The color and tone of the lips may diminish with passing years. If you feel your lips have lost color, try a lipstick with good coloration instead of a sheer or gloss type.
Before application:
Before you apply lipstick, accentuate your lip contours with foundation or concealer. This will bring about a beautiful finish even without a lip liner.
If you want to adjust your lip contour, apply foundation as thinly as possible over the area you want to cover. Thickly applied foundation may peak through the lipstick with the frequent movement of the lips, which will not look very flattering.
An undercoat of lip essence or balm will improve the lipstick color, prevent dryness, and hide vertical lines.
Accentuate your lip contours!
Well defined contours are key when using a lipstick with strong coloration.
The secret of beautiful contours is a lip brush. Professional makeup artists will coat the brush with lipstick to the roots and carefully arrange the bristles before applying. If you are using a lipstick with strong coloration, make sure to apply the lipstick all the way into the lip corners for a sophisticated, beautiful finish.
For best results, use a lip liner to accentuate the lip contours and improve the lipstick hold.