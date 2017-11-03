Make her a card If you’re looking to give the special woman in your life a nice surprise on her birthday, taking the time to craft a homemade card can do it. Sometimes the simplest of gestures can have the biggest impact, and when she sees you’ve put the effort into making some just for her she’ll be delighted.
How To Surprise Your Girfriend On Her Birthday
Make her a card
If you’re looking to give the special woman in your life a nice surprise on her birthday, taking the time to craft a homemade card can do it. Sometimes the simplest of gestures can have the biggest impact, and when she sees you’ve put the effort into making some just for her she’ll be delighted.
The first thing you should think about is the message you want to give her. Do you want to be silly? Romantic? Poetic? And how long will your message be? Thinking about this first will allow you to plan out the design of the card and make sure that it has enough space to write your message.
Plan a weekend getaway
Getting away as a couple is fantastic at anytime of the year. But a surprise weekend getaway in honor of her birthday will definitely give her a special feeling–and the look on her face when you announce the surprise will be priceless.
When she gets home from work, perhaps she’ll see this cute note attached to her already-packed luggage.
Get sentimental
As we said above, she’ll love anything you give her or do for her if it comes from the heart–and getting sentimental can definitely show her how much your love her.
For this we have a couple ideas:
A. Create a photo book or scrapbook that chronicles your life together from past to present, and perhaps give her a few notes on what you’re looking forward to in the future. Use an online shop like Shutterfly or do an old-fashioned scrapbook that you can add it in the future.
B We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention PANDORA jewelry somewhere in here. If she already has a PANDORA bracelet, get her a special charm that represents something you love about her. If she’s without, start one for her and use charms that represent some of the special milestones and memories you’ve shared together. From your first date to your wedding day to the birth of a child to looking at the future, there.
Go for a picnic under the stars
Taking your lady out for a picnic under stars and surrounded by nature is romantic, thoughtful and a way for the two of you to spend some time just engaging with one another. Pick a location with some open space and away from city lights so you’ll get the best view of the stars. Here are some suggestions on what to bring along