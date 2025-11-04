Abeiku Santana advises young men to seek mentorship at “BoysLiveMatter” Shine summit

Renowned broadcaster and Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, has urged young men to actively seek mentorship as a vital step toward achieving success and personal growth.

Speaking at the Shine Summit under the theme “BoysLiveMatter,” Abeiku Santana, affectionately known as Capo, emphasized that mentorship plays a crucial role in shaping the attitudes, values, and direction of young people. He noted that nearly all successful individuals attribute part of their achievements to the guidance of mentors.

“Young boy, you need a mentor. It’s very important in our journey to greatness. Almost all the great people you see around had and still have mentors,” he stated passionately.

He went on to draw a distinction between a mentor and a role model, explaining that while both are important, their functions differ.

“A mentor walks closely with you, guiding and correcting you personally, whereas a role model inspires you from a distance through their lifestyle and accomplishments,” he clarified.

The BoysLiveMatter Shine Summit, organised by award-winning blogger and online journalist Kobby Kyei, brought together leading media personalities, youth advocates, and motivational speakers to discuss the challenges facing young men in contemporary society. The event sought to inspire boys to make responsible life choices, embrace self-discipline, and build a strong sense of purpose.

Abeiku Santana, widely admired for his role as a mentor in the Ghanaian media space, encouraged the youth to remain humble, open-minded, and committed to learning from those who have walked the path before them.

He concluded by reminding them that mentorship is not a sign of weakness but a reflection of maturity and the desire to grow.

The Shine Summit continues to receive praise for addressing key social issues affecting boys and for creating a positive platform that fosters learning, growth, and meaningful networking among young men and accomplished professionals.