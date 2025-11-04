ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 04 Nov 2025 Hot Issues

"The funeral can’t happen until autopsy report is seen by the family” — Angry Daddy Lumba's Uncle pops up

Daddy Lumbas Uncle seeking autopsy report before burialDaddy Lumba's Uncle seeking autopsy report before burial

Just as peace appeared to be returning to the family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, a new wave of controversy has erupted following claims by one Wofa Yaw Opoku, who insists he is the musician’s only legitimate uncle.

On Monday, November 3, 2025, Wofa Yaw Opoku confronted the media shortly after the family met with Otumfuo’s Saamanhene at the Manhyia Palace over issues arising from Ernestina Fosuh’s invocation of curses. He declared that Daddy Lumba’s burial would not take place until the family received the original autopsy report.

According to him, there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the singer’s death, and the family deserves to know the exact cause before any funeral plans proceed. He explained that most of the confusion began while he was out of the country, but with his return, he intends to ensure proper order is restored.

“I travelled for some time, that’s why all these things have been happening. But now I’m back, and things won’t go on like that,” he stated firmly.

Wofa Yaw Opoku also challenged the legitimacy of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, who currently oversees funeral arrangements, insisting that he is not a direct uncle of the late musician.

“His family line is entirely different from ours,” he explained. “I am Lumba’s direct uncle because his late mother was my elder sister. When Lumba was alive, he used my name in a song and always called me his only uncle whenever he saw me,” he added.

He further accused the Abusuapanin of acting in self-interest by issuing funeral invitations without consulting the rightful family members. Visibly upset, Wofa Yaw Opoku vowed not to back down until the truth is uncovered, saying he is not afraid of anyone.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale  

1 hour ago

NSMQ 2025: Opoku Ware joinsMfantsipim, Augustine’s in final showdownon November 6 NSMQ 2025: Opoku Ware joins Mfantsipim, Augustine’s in final showdown on Novembe...

2 hours ago

Nationwide recruitment for security services to begin on November 15 Nationwide recruitment for security services to begin on November 15

2 hours ago

Businessmanjailed eight years for stealing277 cartons of empty bottles Businessman jailed eight years for stealing 277 cartons of empty bottles

2 hours ago

Ashaiman police arrest man for hiding suspected Indian Hemp in sack of cassava Ashaiman police arrest man for hiding suspected Indian Hemp in sack of cassava

2 hours ago

Sarpeiman, Pobiman residents call for footbridge over rising accidents Sarpeiman, Pobiman residents call for footbridge over rising accidents

2 hours ago

GJA President fights cybersecurity bill, says it could endanger press freedom GJA President fights cybersecurity bill, says it could endanger press freedom

2 hours ago

82.6% of banks express strong confidence in Ghana’s financial stability outlook in 2026 82.6% of banks express strong confidence in Ghana’s financial stability outlook ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager, External Relations ECG Cautions Public Against Fraudulent Calls on Meter Acquisition

3 hours ago

November 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on interbank November 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on inter...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line