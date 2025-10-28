SHS Hair Rule: The best education will focus on your brain, not your hair — Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has criticised the directive mandating all students in public second-cycle institutions to keep low haircuts.

His comments come after the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, defended the policy as a means to promote uniformity and discipline in schools.

“For the purpose of uniformity and discipline, and for enforcing character and preparing them for tomorrow, students must keep low haircuts. After a certain age, when they get into tertiary institutions, they are free to wear any hairstyle they want, but not at the secondary level,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

“I demand the cooperation and support of parents for the GES to strictly and religiously enforce this directive. It is for the purpose of uniformity. Socialisation is a shared responsibility between parents and teachers, and therefore we must have that understanding,” the Minister added.

However, in a social media post on Monday, October 27, the award-winning musician argued that the length of a student’s hair has no bearing on their academic performance or discipline.

“The best education will teach you about who you are (identity). It will focus on your brain and not your hair,” he wrote.

He added that a proper educational system should nurture creativity and self-awareness rather than suppress expression.

“It will not enforce regurgitation and clamp down imagination. It will teach you to love your nature,” Okyeame Kwame stated.

He further urged the Education Minister to prioritise critical issues in the education sector, saying, “Hon. Minister of Education, please stop majoring in minors, this is 2025!”