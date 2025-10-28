ModernGhana logo
SHS Hair Rule: Stop majoring in minors — Okyeame Kwame tells Education Minister

TUE, 28 OCT 2025

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame, has urged Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu to focus on solving more critical challenges in the education sector rather than enforcing haircut rules in senior high schools.

In a social media post on Monday, October 27, the award-winning musician described the policy as misplaced, saying it adds no value to academic performance or moral development.

“Hon. Minister of Education, please stop majoring in minors, this is 2025!” he wrote.

His comment comes after the Minister reiterated that all students in public second-cycle institutions must keep low haircuts to promote uniformity and discipline.

“For the purpose of uniformity and discipline, and for enforcing character and preparing them for tomorrow, students must keep low haircuts. After a certain age, when they get into tertiary institutions, they are free to wear any hairstyle they want, but not at the secondary level,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

“I demand the cooperation and support of parents for the GES to strictly and religiously enforce this directive. It is for the purpose of uniformity. Socialisation is a shared responsibility between parents and teachers, and therefore we must have that understanding,” the Minister added.

Okyeame Kwame, however, argued that the best form of education develops a child’s intellect and identity, not their appearance.

“The best education will teach you about who you are (identity). It will focus on your brain and not your hair,” he stressed.

He added that a child’s hairstyle does not determine how well they will perform academically, noting, “The best education will not require that you cut off your hair.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

