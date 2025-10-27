'Hunger is making it difficult for the youth to worship God' — Perez Musik

Ghanaian gospel musician Perez Musik has drawn attention to a growing challenge affecting the spiritual lives of many young people, saying that hunger and economic hardship are major barriers to genuine worship.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the Blema Tesaa hitmaker said that many young people today are driven by emotional and physical hunger, which shapes the decisions they make and weakens their commitment to God.

He explained that persistent economic struggles and the daily fight for survival have made it difficult for the youth to sustain consistent worship and devotion.

“Many young people are battling to meet basic needs such as food, shelter, and employment, yet the church expects them to be fully involved in spiritual activities. When survival becomes a priority, spirituality often takes a back seat,” Perez Musik said.

He urged churches to take practical steps to support struggling members, especially the youth. According to him, if the church has the means, it should lead by example and provide assistance to those in need.

Perez Musik added that such support would not only help meet basic needs but also strengthen the faith of many young people who feel excluded or abandoned by society.