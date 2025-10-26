"I never said anywhere I was coming to replace late Ebony ' - Wendy shay

Late Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay, a Ghanaian singer, has once again responded to the long-held belief that she entered the music business to take over where the late Ebony Reigns, who was her labelmate at RuffTown Records left off.

The "Survivor" hitmaker said during an appearance on United Showbiz that she never said anything implying she was brought in to replace the late Ebony.

Wendy Shay claims that her sole goal in joining RuffTown Records was to follow her love of music and contribute as much as possible to the Ghanaian music scene.

“I never said anywhere that I was coming to replace Ebony. I came in as a musician to do my music and do my best. That perception that I was brought to replace her is wrong,” she explained.

Bullet, the CEO of RuffTown Records, announced Wendy Shay as the label's next signee after the untimely death of Ebony Reigns in February 2018.

Many fans and reviewers assumed that Wendy was supposed to replace Ebony as a result of this loss, which led to numerous similarities.

But Wendy Shay has put forth a lot of effort over the years to establish her own reputation in the field. With hits like "Uber Driver," "Masakra," "Survivor," "it's too late," and "Crazy Love," she has become one of Ghana's most reliable and prosperous female musicians.