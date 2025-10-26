ModernGhana logo
“Shatta Wale can sell out O2 Arena; Stonebwoy can't ” - Marco Lowrey

Shatta Wale, Marco Lowrey and StonebwoyShatta Wale, Marco Lowrey and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian artist Marco Lowrey boldly asserted that Shatta Wale has the capacity to sell out the O2 Arena in London, citing the Dancehall King's enormous influence, street credibility, and unrivalled fan base.

During an interview on Kessben 92.9FM's Music Zone with Diijay Nat Bubu, he described the "Ayoo" hitmaker as an artist whose name commands love and loyalty from fans wherever he goes.

"Shatta Wale is loved everywhere. He has a solid fanbase that supports him no matter what. If he announces a concert at the O2 Arena today, it will be full because his fans are devoted and numerous," Marco said.

However, he dismissed parallels between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, asserting that the SM boss's street connection and reach are superior to those of the BHIM Nation president.

"Stonebwoy is undoubtedly a fantastic performer, but his musical abilities fall short of Shatta Wale's. Shatta has that unadulterated love from the people that Stonebwoy lacks—he connects with the streets," he stressed.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

