[VIDEO] "Anytime Lumba beats and sacks Odo Broni, Captain Smart picks her up" — Aisha Modi alleges

Aisha Modi, Captain Smart and Late Daddy Lumbas second wife, Odo BroniAisha Modi, Captain Smart and Late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni

Ghanaian socialite Aisha Modi has made explosive claims about the relationship between legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba and his partner, Odo Broni.

According to Aisha, Daddy Lumba married Odo Broni shortly after she gave birth, a development that shocked her, considering her close relationship with the musician’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, during their time in London.

She revealed that upon returning from London, she was surprised to discover that Lumba had married Odo Broni and had two children with her.

Aisha said she chose not to inform Akosua Serwaa about the marriage out of respect for her and because she believed it was Daddy Lumba’s responsibility as a husband to disclose such information.

In another startling revelation, Aisha alleged that popular broadcaster Captain Smart often intervenes whenever Daddy Lumba allegedly mistreats or ejects Odo Broni from their home.

She claimed that Captain Smart is usually the first person to offer Odo Broni support in such situations.

Neither Daddy Lumba nor Captain Smart has publicly responded to Aisha Modi’s allegations.

