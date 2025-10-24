ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tonto Dikeh goes through spiritual rebirth

  Fri, 24 Oct 2025
Industry News Tonto Dikeh
FRI, 24 OCT 2025
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed how she overcame depression and emotional pain through her strong renewed faith in God.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress shared that she once struggled with anger, sadness, and suicidal thoughts before finding peace through spiritual rebirth.

“Depression was my companion; I wore pain like a second skin until God said, 'Rise,' and I did,” Dikeh wrote.

She explained that surrendering to God helped her replace anger with calmness and understanding. The mother of one added that her healing journey taught her to approach others with empathy instead of judgment.

Dikeh also revealed that she has embraced celibacy as part of her commitment to living a godly life, saying she has returned to her “first love, God,” after years of struggle and emotional turmoil.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Sri Lankan MP, Dr Muhammed Hizbullah Accra Court grants bail to 11 accused of defrauding Sri Lankan MP of $2 million ...

1 hour ago

Tyrone Marhguy ‘What has uniformity got to do with equality?’ — Tyrone Marhguy questions low ha...

1 hour ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings redefined role of Ghana’s First Ladies — Prof Gyampo

1 hour ago

Nambian President mourns with Ghanaover death of Nana Konadu Nambian President mourns with Ghana over death of Nana Konadu

1 hour ago

Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women — NPP mourns 'Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women' — NPP mour...

1 hour ago

Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment

1 hour ago

Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and Regional Hospital in Damongo Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and...

1 hour ago

Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us — NDC mourns late Nana Konadu 'Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us' — ND...

2 hours ago

How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodie...

2 hours ago

She was a warm and affectionate woman – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu 'She was a warm and affectionate woman' – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line