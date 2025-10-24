Tonto Dikeh goes through spiritual rebirth

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed how she overcame depression and emotional pain through her strong renewed faith in God.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress shared that she once struggled with anger, sadness, and suicidal thoughts before finding peace through spiritual rebirth.

“Depression was my companion; I wore pain like a second skin until God said, 'Rise,' and I did,” Dikeh wrote.

She explained that surrendering to God helped her replace anger with calmness and understanding. The mother of one added that her healing journey taught her to approach others with empathy instead of judgment.

Dikeh also revealed that she has embraced celibacy as part of her commitment to living a godly life, saying she has returned to her “first love, God,” after years of struggle and emotional turmoil.