I’ll quit music if Kuami Eugene rises again – Kwame Yogot

  Fri, 24 Oct 2025
Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene
FRI, 24 OCT 2025
Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot, has launched a blistering attack on fellow artist, Kuami Eugene, warning that he will quit the music industry if Eugene makes a comeback.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt, Yogot left no doubt about his feelings: “If Kuami Eugene ever succeeds in music again, I, Kwame Yogot, will stop music,” he added.

The feud, Yogot says, stems from an alleged betrayal — claims that Eugene tried to sell Yogot's music to a political party without proper payment.

Yogot has also accused Eugene of greed and short-changing artists who collaborate with him.

The pair previously teamed up on the hit “Biibi Besi,” but that shared history hasn't cooled Yogot's anger.

