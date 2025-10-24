I lived with hernia for 10years – Samini reveals

Reggae and dancehall musician, Samini has disclosed that he lived with a hernia for 10 years before finally undergoing surgery to remove it.

Speaking on the Lifestyle and Health Show with Dr. Assan, the musician said he had unknowingly carried the condition for a decade because it did not show the usual signs associated with hernia.

“I kept hernia with me for 10 years. It didn't burst out like the typical hernia we know. Growing up, we used to think hernia meant swollen testicles, but I didn't know it could also be an abdominal issue that develops gradually,” he explained.

Samini said he eventually decided to have surgery after realising the condition could worsen if ignored. “It took me about three months to fully recover. I kept it to myself and stayed calm throughout,” he added.

The award-winning artiste said he decided to share his experience to raise awareness about health issues and to encourage people to seek medical attention whenever they notice unusual changes in their bodies.

By Francis Addo