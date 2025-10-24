ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I lived with hernia for 10years – Samini reveals

By Daily Guide
General News Samini
FRI, 24 OCT 2025
Samini

Reggae and dancehall musician, Samini has disclosed that he lived with a hernia for 10 years before finally undergoing surgery to remove it.

Speaking on the Lifestyle and Health Show with Dr. Assan, the musician said he had unknowingly carried the condition for a decade because it did not show the usual signs associated with hernia.

“I kept hernia with me for 10 years. It didn't burst out like the typical hernia we know. Growing up, we used to think hernia meant swollen testicles, but I didn't know it could also be an abdominal issue that develops gradually,” he explained.

Samini said he eventually decided to have surgery after realising the condition could worsen if ignored. “It took me about three months to fully recover. I kept it to myself and stayed calm throughout,” he added.

The award-winning artiste said he decided to share his experience to raise awareness about health issues and to encourage people to seek medical attention whenever they notice unusual changes in their bodies.

By Francis Addo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Sri Lankan MP, Dr Muhammed Hizbullah Accra Court grants bail to 11 accused of defrauding Sri Lankan MP of $2 million ...

1 hour ago

Tyrone Marhguy ‘What has uniformity got to do with equality?’ — Tyrone Marhguy questions low ha...

1 hour ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings redefined role of Ghana’s First Ladies — Prof Gyampo

1 hour ago

Nambian President mourns with Ghanaover death of Nana Konadu Nambian President mourns with Ghana over death of Nana Konadu

1 hour ago

Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women — NPP mourns 'Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women' — NPP mour...

1 hour ago

Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment

1 hour ago

Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and Regional Hospital in Damongo Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and...

1 hour ago

Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us — NDC mourns late Nana Konadu 'Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us' — ND...

2 hours ago

How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodie...

2 hours ago

She was a warm and affectionate woman – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu 'She was a warm and affectionate woman' – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line