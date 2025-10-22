"I met Shatta Wale on the street and say what people couldn't see in him" — Tinny

Tinny and Shatta Wale

Tinny, a seasoned Ghanaian rapper, has talked candidly about his early relationship with dancehall artist Shatta Wale, stating that he first met the self-acclaimed Dancehall King long before he shot to fame.

Tinny recalls meeting Shatta Wale on the streets before 2004 in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM.

He claims that he saw the extraordinary talent and distinct personality that others could have missed at the time.

"I met Shatta Wale on the street and noticed his talent and demeanor, which others were couldn't see on him," Tinny recalled. "I knew he had something special, so I took him in."

The "Makola Kwakwe" hitmaker said he is proud of Shatta Wale's accomplishments and that he is in favor of everything the leader of the Shatta Movement does.

He pointed out that Wale's success in the music industry has mostly been attributed to his audacity and genuineness.

"I support him in everything he does, and I'm proud of him. I adore his social media behavior; people adore him because he is genuine. He never falsifies anything and always stands for the truth, which is something I genuinely love about him," Tinny stresses.

Tinny emphasized that Shatta Wale's uniqueness is what binds him to his followers, and he urged him to be true to himself and keep using his platform to speak his truth.