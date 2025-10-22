ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Industry News

"I met Shatta Wale on the street and say what people couldn't see in him" — Tinny

Tinny and Shatta WaleTinny and Shatta Wale

Tinny, a seasoned Ghanaian rapper, has talked candidly about his early relationship with dancehall artist Shatta Wale, stating that he first met the self-acclaimed Dancehall King long before he shot to fame.

Tinny recalls meeting Shatta Wale on the streets before 2004 in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM.

He claims that he saw the extraordinary talent and distinct personality that others could have missed at the time.

"I met Shatta Wale on the street and noticed his talent and demeanor, which others were couldn't see on him," Tinny recalled. "I knew he had something special, so I took him in."

The "Makola Kwakwe" hitmaker said he is proud of Shatta Wale's accomplishments and that he is in favor of everything the leader of the Shatta Movement does.

He pointed out that Wale's success in the music industry has mostly been attributed to his audacity and genuineness.

"I support him in everything he does, and I'm proud of him. I adore his social media behavior; people adore him because he is genuine. He never falsifies anything and always stands for the truth, which is something I genuinely love about him," Tinny stresses.

Tinny emphasized that Shatta Wale's uniqueness is what binds him to his followers, and he urged him to be true to himself and keep using his platform to speak his truth.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery licenses Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery lice...

47 minutes ago

Said Sinare and President Mahama 'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warn...

51 minutes ago

Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

1 hour ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

1 hour ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

1 hour ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

1 hour ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

2 hours ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

3 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

3 hours ago

Criminals exploiting churches, mosques — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn against money laundering threat 'Criminals exploiting churches, mosques' — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line