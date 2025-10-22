ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale's love for SM is beyond Grammy award - Freddy Blaze

  Wed, 22 Oct 2025
Shatta Wales love for SM is beyond Grammy award - Freddy Blaze

Highlife singer Freddy Blaze has made a wild statement, claiming that Shatta Wale's bond with SM is deep that he will choose his fan base over Grammy.

In a recent interview on Luv FM, Freddy Blaze stated that, although Shatta Wale is one of the most consistent and influential artists in the country, his focus is more on his loyal fan base than on chasing international awards.

Shatta Wale is very passionate about his fans and the movement he’s built. He doesn’t really care about awards like others do, so you can’t count on him to be the one to bring Ghana a Grammy, Freddy Blaze said.

The "Street Crown" hitmakers bond with his SM fan base needs to be studied, not just for the beauty and loving of it, but how he has been doing it with his people for decades, Freddy Blaze added.

His statement comes after a successful ShattaFest event, which once again highlighted Shatta Wale’s massive influence and connection with his day 1 fans.

Freddy Blaze is currently on a media tour promoting his new single "No Size" featuring multiple award winning singer Sefa.

Watch the visuals from below.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP)Nii Lantey Vanderpuye I’ll contest NDC National Chairman – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

4 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and free speech under Mahama Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and fr...

4 hours ago

GH¢100,000 bounty placed on ex-bank manager over alleged GH¢33m fraud GH¢100,000 bounty placed on ex-bank manager over alleged GH¢33m fraud

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako Tano North NPP member accuses MP Gideon Boako of selling 5,000 free fertilisers ...

5 hours ago

Niharika Handa and her son, Vasu Handa CID investigates alleged identity fraud by two Indian nationals

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana Galamsey: 'Our uneducated parents didn't destroy our environment, unfortunately ...

5 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin US deportee deal: We can't allow govt to enter agreements that affects our peopl...

6 hours ago

Armed robbery suspects A/R:Two arrested, weapon retrieved after armed robbery attack at Adumasa

6 hours ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

6 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line