Shatta Wale's love for SM is beyond Grammy award - Freddy Blaze

Highlife singer Freddy Blaze has made a wild statement, claiming that Shatta Wale's bond with SM is deep that he will choose his fan base over Grammy.

In a recent interview on Luv FM, Freddy Blaze stated that, although Shatta Wale is one of the most consistent and influential artists in the country, his focus is more on his loyal fan base than on chasing international awards.

Shatta Wale is very passionate about his fans and the movement he’s built. He doesn’t really care about awards like others do, so you can’t count on him to be the one to bring Ghana a Grammy, Freddy Blaze said.

The "Street Crown" hitmakers bond with his SM fan base needs to be studied, not just for the beauty and loving of it, but how he has been doing it with his people for decades, Freddy Blaze added.

His statement comes after a successful ShattaFest event, which once again highlighted Shatta Wale’s massive influence and connection with his day 1 fans.

Freddy Blaze is currently on a media tour promoting his new single "No Size" featuring multiple award winning singer Sefa.

