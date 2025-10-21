'Everything that's happening is his fault' — Diana Asamoah blames late Daddy Lumba over funeral confusion

Gospel singer and Evangelist, Diana Asamoah, has blamed the late Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, for the chaos surrounding the burial rites, saying the late musician is responsible for the confusion tearing his home apart.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on October 18, 2025, Diana claimed that Lumba's own actions and “unspoken truths” misled his longtime partner, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, into believing he was no longer married to his wife, Akosua Serwaa.

“Everything that's happening is Lumba's fault. From what I understand, the things he might have told Odo Broni made her believe he was no longer with Akosua Serwaa,” she said.

Diana added that such situations are common, especially among men who live abroad. According to her, many deceive women into thinking they are single or divorced when their wives are actually living overseas.

“I know many men abroad who do the same. They tell young women they've left their wives when that's not true. Some even ask their wives to play along so they can get money from the women and bring it home,” she explained.

Meanwhile, a suit is at the Kumasi High Court between Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's first wife, and the family of Lumba.

Akosua Serwaa has filed an injunction seeking to be recognised as the lawful spouse with the right to perform the late musician's widowhood rites.