Nollywood’s Eve Esin marries Ghanaian lover

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Love and culture collided beautifully as Nollywood actress, Eve Esin tied the knot with her Ghanaian boyfriend, Suleman, in a stunning traditional wedding that dazzled guests and fans alike.

The colourful celebration, themed, '#LoveFoundMe25', took place in Akwa Ibom State and showcased a spectacular blend of Nigerian and Ghanaian traditions.

Eve Esin, proudly honouring her Oron heritage, made a grand, regal entrance in elegant traditional attire that left guests in awe. The emotional highlight of the day came when a family elder reminded her of her royal lineage, saying:

“Please, I am begging you as your mother to take Suleman as your husband, love, friend, and confidant. I know you are a celebrity, but you come from a humble, royal family — you're a princess.”

The event drew a glittering crowd, including top Nollywood stars such as Rita Dominic, Patience Ozokwor, Okon Lagos, Empress Njamah, and Mary Igwe, as well as dignitaries like the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady.

Guests and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising Eve Esin for celebrating love while proudly showcasing African culture.

