Shatta Wale brings Accra to standstill @ MoMoFest

Huge fans of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, rallied at the Independence Square to witness another historic performance to commemorate his 41st birthday celebration, dubbed MoMoFest x ShattaFest 2025.

The monumental successful event drew thousands of fans from across Ghana, filling the venue to capacity with an electric atmosphere. Fans dressed in white, as instructed, created a sea of energy and music, singing along to every song and waving flags.

The performance featured notable guest artistes, including Sarkodie, King Promise, Medikal, Darkovibes, Wendy Shay, Olivetheboy, Samini, Jupitar, Article Wan, Kelvynboy, JZyNO, and Patapaa.

The concert was marked by moments of reconciliation and maturity, particularly when Samini and Sarkodie shared the stage, putting aside past rivalries.

Shatta Wale also used the platform to appreciate industry veteran Tinny and publicly cherish moments. He went down on his knee and bowed in appreciation to legendary musician Tinny, who once fed, clothed, and sheltered him during his difficult times in life.

Another side attraction was Peller and Big Jiggy joining Shatta Wale on stage to squash their long-time beefing on social media.

The event’s coordination and planning were top-notch, with the audience responding enthusiastically to the performances.

One of the highlights of the event was the free food distribution by RNAQ Foundation, as a result of the partnership with Shatta Wale. Over thousands of attendees were provided with free food, drinks and water at the event.

The celebration wasn’t without challenges. The massive turnout led to overcrowding, with some attendees breaching security checkpoints, and reports of pepper spray, minor thefts, and crowd suffocation incidents surfaced. Despite these issues, the event continued in high spirits, with event organisers praising the security team for preventing a possible stampede.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke